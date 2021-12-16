Avril Lavigne is going back to her roots.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Canadian pop star shared details about her upcoming album, due in 2022, which will return the singer to the pop punk style of her early days.

“I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album],” she said.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Reveals She’s Turning ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into A Film

Lavigne first burst onto the scene almost 20 years ago with the album Let Go, spawning the pop punk hits “Complicated”, “Sk8ter Boi” and more.

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that,” the singer added.

“It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back,” she said of the album. “There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at, and even though there’s songs about past love experiences that didn’t work out, I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light. I’m kind of poking fun at myself that I’ve gone through a lot in love.”

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Announces First Cross-Canada Tour In More Than A Decade

Lavigne also said she wants “people to feel empowered” while listening to the album, which will be her seventh.

“My message is know who you are and trust who you are,” she explained. “A lot of these songs are about having the strength to walk away if someone doesn’t see that. I wanted to make sure I wrote music that people could relate to. It’s about valuing yourself and knowing you’re enough. It’s really a love letter to women.”