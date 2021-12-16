Hulu released the trailer for “How I Met Your Father” on Thursday ahead of the show’s early 2022 premiere.

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father,” the series’ logline explains. “A story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff stars Duff alongside Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, plus recurring appearances by Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

“How I Met Your Father” premieres on Jan. 18. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.