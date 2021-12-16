Derick Dillard is making strong accusations about his father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar.

TooFab reports that in a Facebook post with a family friend, the father of of two made some strong accusations about Duggar and his moral character.

Former Arkansas senator Jim Holt made a post about Duggar’s failed run at the Arkansas senate seat and made the claim he perjured himself during his son’s porn trial. Holt asked constituents to consider whether it was a pattern for the reality star to lie.

READ MORE: Jana Duggar Denies Getting Arrested Over Minor Endangerment Charge: ‘It All Happened So Quickly’

Dillard weighed in on the argument, responding to a popular comment.

“It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident. I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”

“He has lied to my wife and I numerous times,” he continued. “When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive.”

Dillard seemed to agree with Holt’s sentiment that voters reconsider the man’s track record.

READ MORE: Jill Duggar Speaks Out After Brother Josh Is Found Guilty In Child Pornography Case

“When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda,” he concluded. “Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!”

During his son Josh Duggar’s porn trial, where he stood accused of possessing child pornography, the father seemed to have difficulty testifying.

“The Court found Mr. Duggar’s selective lapse in memory to be not credible; he was obviously reluctant to testify against his son,” the judge said in a ruling.