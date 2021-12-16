Leonardo DiCaprio is a dog dad through-and-through.

DiCaprio and the cast of “Don’t Look Up” revealed how the Oscar-winning actor had to play hero to his two huskies. McKay sparked the story during a round table with DiCaprio and the film’s other stars, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry.

“The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes,” McKay said during Entertainment Weekly‘s “Around the Table” panel. “Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch.”

“Tell the frozen lake story,” Lawrence interjected.

The cast recalled how DiCaprio had to rescue his huskies from freezing waters.

“Basically they both fell in a frozen lake,” Hill explained.

“Yeah, and then I went in,” DiCaprio added. “[Living in California] I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake.”

Lawrence elaborated on just how crazy the whole ordeal was.

“One of the dogs fell in,” Lawrence said. “And he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.”

“The other one started licking the one that was drowning and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” DiCaprio added.

DiCaprio and company star in “Don’t Look Up” on Dec. 24 premiering via Netflix.