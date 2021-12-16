Faith Hill is raving about her husband Tim McGraw’s performance in in “1883”.

The real life husband and wife star as James and Margaret Dutton in the highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel.

READ MORE: Faith Hill Talks Filming ‘Uncomfortable’ Intimate Scene With Real-Life Husband Tim McGraw On ‘1883’

“It’s very rare that you get a chance to do this individually, something this good and this much quality. And then super rare as husband and wife to get to do it together,” noted McGraw, while discussing the series with ET Canada.

“Faith, and I looked at each other says, you know, we have to find a way to do this,” the country superstar continued. “It’s just so well-written and so good on the storytelling, so spectacular. And it’s so engaging and it’s so tragic and heartbreaking and real all at the same time.”

Speaking about how her husband “surprised” her while they were filming the show, Hill revealed, “Tim is an incredible actor and he is extraordinary in this series, honestly. He’s a natural horseman and he does a lot of amazing things on horseback and it’s so fun to watch him do those things.”

READ MORE: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Discuss ‘Incredible’ Experience Working Together On ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

The singer added, “Obviously, I know him very, very well, but he surprised me, you know, throughout this, working through this series.”