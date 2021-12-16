Peloton is weighing in to the sexual assault allegations made against Chris Noth by removing the viral ad starring the “And just Like That…” actor from all its social media accounts.

The “Unspoiler alert” ad that saved the day for the famous exercise equipment company has been taken down from its official Twitter and Instagram accounts, plus their YouTube channel. The ad was created earlier this week as a quick marketing response to upset fans following the shocking reveal of Noth’s character Mr. Big’s fate on the HBO Max show.

Ryan Reynolds, who produced the ad with his Maximum Effort marketing agency, has also deleted the commercial from his Twitter account.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Noth has since denied the claims that were made public earlier today.