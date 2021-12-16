Click to share this via email

Brooklyn Beckham is entering the culinary world with his new cooking show “Cookin’ With Brooklyn”.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham launched his new show on Dec. 15 on Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Beckham hesitates to call himself a chef yet, stating this is the start of his “food journey”.

The opening scenes of the show feature clips of Beckham cooking and learning alongside famous chefs like Los Angeles chef Roy Choi in a globe-trotting journey.

The premiere episode features the young would-be chef cooking clam pasta for his brother Romeo and his fiancée Nicole Peltz’s younger brother Zach.

After trying the dish, the two tease Beckham, calling the dish “alright” and saying they’re “mildly impressed”.

Prior to the release of the show, the cook also released a pasta tutorial for Vogue magazine which used a $3000 wheel of cheese.

The sudden switch in career trajectory comes as the star claims he developed a love of cookery during the quarantine.

Beckham was previously a photography student at the famous Parsons School of Design in New York in 2018 before dropping out. During his stint as a photographer, the 22-year-old shot notable gigs like a campaign for Burberry as well as David Attenborough’s upcoming film “Life on Our Planet”.

New episodes of “Cookin’ with Brooklyn” will be released every Wednesday on Instagram and Facebook.