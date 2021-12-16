Prince William is getting in the festive spirit.

The Duke of Cambridge joined Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston to take some phone calls from young cancer patients asking holiday questions.

Being with loved ones topped his list as his favourite thing, but food was also “quite important.”

He noted he makes sure he has “a tiny bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine.”

“For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together,” he said. “When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot.”

William added that Christmas is “suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement” once you have kids.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge met with Radio Marsden to answer questions from young patients of the @royalmarsdenNHS Foundation Trust, celebrate the passion of RMH staff and share a favourite Christmas song. Listen now!https://t.co/5TewaTBBTR pic.twitter.com/hNMRBNEns9 — Radio Marsden 💙 (@RadioMarsden) December 16, 2021

The Royal Family has been known for their love of games which end in everyone getting “very cross” because they lost. The most popular choices are Risk and Monopoly.

While “Elf” is William’s go-to Christmas movie, he has never heard of Elf on the Shelf.

“I don’t know what Elf on a Shelf is,” he told one child.