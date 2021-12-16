Santa Fe Police are now issuing a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in relation to the fatal “Rust” shooting.

“Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” says Sheriff’s Office Det. Alexandria Hancock in the search warrant, reports Deadline.

According to the approved warrant, police have suspicions that evidence related to the case may be on the device.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s),” the affidavit continues. “Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews”

Despite cooperating with officials otherwise, Baldwin’s lawyers have refused to hand over the iPhone without a search warrant.

There may be more to the story as well, as the warrant suggests more information will come to light.

“Affiant has not included every fact related to this investigation, but has included only those facts Affiant believes are necessary to establish probable cause, for the issuance of a search warrant for the above mentioned device,” the statement reads.