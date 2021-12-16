Dolly Parton is taking home new Guinness World Records again.

The country legend smashed the records for most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart with seven decades and the record for most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 25 hits.

Reacting to the achievement, the singer spoke to Guinness about how humbling the honour was.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honoured,” said Parton in an interview with the recordkeeper. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who's achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021

She continued, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

Parton also broke her own record for most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

These titles join Parton’s previous 2018 record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart at 6.