Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t interested in jumping reality shows anytime soon.

The reality star spoke with Page Six on the possibility of joining “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”.

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” the star told the outlet.

Despite being an alum of various reality shows like “Jersey Shore”, “Snooki & JWoww”, and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” the actress insisted she’s not interested in drama.

“Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild,” said Polizzi.

After taking a break from the show for the fourth season, the mother of three will return for the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” which premieres on MTV Jan. 6.