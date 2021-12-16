Click to share this via email

HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” is coming back for their second season.

The official trailers for season two dropped on Thursday ahead of the Jan. 9 debut.

For those not familiar the show “tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.”

The show stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine and more with special appearances this season from Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Eric Roberts.

The season two synopsis teases, “our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.”