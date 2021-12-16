Deadmau5 isn’t about to let his feud with Marshmello go.

As per TMZ, Deadmau5 was streaming on Twitch when he was asked if he still has beef with the other DJ.

“I would if he was still f**king relevant,” he replied.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers Team Up With Marshmello For New Single ‘Leave Before You Love Me’

“I guess he made his money and got out,” he continued. “Whatever, don’t spend it all in one place.”

Deadmau5 then continued to drag Marshmello for expanding his portfolio and brought his manager Moe Shalizi in on the diss.

Shalizi recently boasted about the “empire” he has built with Marshmello.

“We built an empire from scratch and I wouldn’t want it any other way 🤞🏽 @marshmellomusic,” he wrote on Instagram.

Marshmello has yet to respond to the latest comments.

Deadmau5 and Marshmello’s feud first started over Twitter in 2016 when the latter called out the former for allegedly flipping him off during the Ultra Miami Festival.

READ MORE: DJ Marshmello’s $350,000 Custom Truck Stolen And Crashed In Police Chase

“The thing that pissed me off after a while was the constant [expletive] riding [on Twitter]. ‘You trolled me, I trolled you’ — whatever. Don’t pass it off as a marketing technique. According to social media, all I do is sit around and burn pictures of this guy,” Deadmau5 later told Rolling Stone.