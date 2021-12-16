Click to share this via email

Tyler Perry is lucky to be okay after a serious car accident.

On Wednesday night, the star’s Bentley SUV and another car were badly damaged. Thankfully, both Perry and the other driver are fine.

“Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver,” a rep told People.

“The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler’s path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver’s side,” they continued.

According to TMZ, who had pictures of the crash, said it took place after Perry left the Burbank, California airport.

Perry isn’t the only celeb to have a major accident this week, Flavor Flav’s car was badly damaged when rain caused a boulder to fall on his vehicle while driving between Las Vegas and L.A.