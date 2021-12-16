Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may be one of Hollywood’s most looked up to couples but Kidman says they aren’t perfect.

While speaking with Australia’s “Today“, the “Being The Ricardos” star said she and Urban aren’t a “role model couple.”

When suggested they were the “pin-up couple for making it work” in Hollywood, Kidman disagreed.

READ MORE: Javier Bardem & Nicole Kidman Talk Casting Criticism And Almost Backing Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

“We don’t want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together,” she said, via DailyMail.

Adding, “Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us.”

The Oscar winner also shared how the superstars balance work and family life.

“We just work it out our ourselves… We literally will sit – as most couples do – and go, ‘Okay, here’s the schedule. What are we going to do? Nup, too much.'”

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Rips Up Jimmy Fallon’s Christmas Interview Questions After Hilariously Shutting Down His Quiz

The two are parents to Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Additionally, Kidman shared adopted kids Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with ex-Tom Cruise.

“That very much is our family and how do we make that work. The priority is each other and our kids. Nothing is more important than that,” Kidman said.