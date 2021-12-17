Spoiler Alert: The following article contains the “Canada’s Drag Race” season 2 winner.

A new Superstar has been named.

“Canada’s Drag Race” completed the second season in style.

Season one winner Priyanka was on hand to help name Icesis Couture as Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

“I started my journey on Drag Race as an outsider, but I’m ending it having made more than just one friend. To all my fellow outsiders who feel like they have nowhere to fit in, just know you are not alone. You will always have a place with me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show my authentic self and share this amazing moment with all of you,” said Icesis Couture in a statement.

The Ottawa born beauty took home the crown with her final performance that consisted of a remix of Brooke Lynn Hytes’ single “Queen of the North” and a “coronation eleganza” runway look.

Icesis Couture was previously named Miss Capital Pride in 2020.

A third season of “Canada’s Drag Race” was recently announced.