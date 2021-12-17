BTS are the latest stars to belt out some of their biggest hits for James Corden’s “Crosswalk Concert” “Late Late Show” segment.

The K-pop superstars have played some of the world’s biggest venues, but this gig wasn’t quite what they’re used to, as they ran in between cars to perform.

Corden introduced the Los Angeles crosswalk as “the biggest venue of your life” as he spoke to the group at the start of the hilarious skit.

V insisted, “James, that is not a venue, that is a crosswalk,” as Corden said it was the “hottest ticket in town.”

BTS perform “Crosswalk Concert” on “The Late Late Show”. Photo: Terence Patrick (C)2021 CBS

READ MORE: BTS Members Debut Personal Instagram Accounts

The band pointed out that it wasn’t the safest, with RM commenting: “This is the worst,” as Jimin added: “I’m scared, I don’t think this is safe.”

As soon as the lights turned red, BTS first performed “Butter”, with Corden having dancers holding pancakes perform on a frying pan trampoline, while others dressed as sticks of butter busted some moves.

He then sold BTS butter in between the first and second tracks, insisting the band had made it themselves.

BTS perform “Crosswalk Concert” on “The Late Late Show”. Photo: Terence Patrick (C)2021 CBS — Photo: Terence Patrick (C)2021 CBS

READ MORE: BTS Announce ‘Extended Period Of Rest’: ‘They Will Return As Their Best, Healthiest Selves’

“Permission to Dance” was next, with the host having everybody sign waivers, before they belted out an explosive version of “Dynamite”.

Corden screamed at one point as he attempted to gather up the troops, “I’ve lost one!”

He then suggested BTS perform a “crosswalk residency,” but they weren’t impressed with the idea, letting the host down in Korean so he had no clue they were saying no.

See more in the clip above.