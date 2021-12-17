Anderson Cooper spoke about his colleague Chris Cuomo’s CNN termination as he chatted to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show”.

Cuomo, who hosted “Cuomo Prime Time”, was originally suspended amid reports suggesting he was using his work contacts at CNN to assist his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, following multiple sexual harassment allegations.

It was announced earlier this month that he had since been terminated from the company, effective immediately.

Cooper said of whether the team were surprised, “I don’t know about surprised overall, but it didn’t happen and then it did happen very quickly.”

“Did you think it was the right thing to do?” Colbert questioned Cooper, to which he replied: “Look, I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and his family.

“That being said… journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I’m sorry how all this played out.”

Michael Smerconish has since been filling in for Cuomo, but Cooper said his good friend Andy Cohen was quick to offer his assistance.

Cooper shared, “The first call I got after I got the call about Chris Cuomo was Andy Cohen, like, ‘Do you think I could get that show?’

“I was, like, ‘Andy, you’ve got enough real estate in television,’” joking that hosting a “Housewives” reunion and a presidential debate are hardly the same thing.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.