Just because Frankie Muniz can’t remember every detail of his life, doesn’t mean he’s suffering memory loss.

This week, the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star appeared on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” and was asked about rumours that he is losing his memory.

In 2019, the 36-year-old responded to a tweet featuring a photo of him on “Malcolm in the Middle”, writing, “Hold up…What show was this?”

Hold up… What show was this? https://t.co/l8VTXv19It — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 4, 2019

That tweet had some fans concerned that he might have been serious about not remembering the show that made him a star.

On “Wild Ride!” Steve-O brought up the rumours: “So [co-host Paul Brisske] was saying that he read that you suffered a bunch of concussions, which make it difficult for you to remember.”

“It’s interesting, I’ve thought about it a lot over my years like ‘Why do I have a bad memory?'” Muniz said. “The only logical thing I can say is, ‘Yeah, I’ve had nine concussions.'”

He explained, “When I was a kid playing basketball and I’d get tripped. I played football. Just doing life things, sports. There were some in racing accidents.”

Muniz also revealed, “I’ve gone to a lot of doctors over it and looked into it. As weird as it sounds. I don’t want to blame the concussions. I just think it’s the fact I did so f**king much in that timeframe that, of course I don’t remember all of it. A lot of my memories now are that I can’t distinguish if it were a dream or if it was reality.”

Another rumour surrounding the actor was that he suffered mini-strokes throughout his life, which may have affected his memory.

“I was having these episodes where I’d have numbness, I couldn’t see, I’d lose my vision. And everyone was telling me you’re having these TIE’s (transient ischemic attacks) or mini-strokes. Nobody could give me a straight-up answer,” he said. “If you search my name, all it talks about is that I have no memory or that I’m dying of strokes. The reality is I finally got diagnosed with just aura-migraines, intense migraines.

He added, “But if you search my name it’s basically ‘Frankie is dying and he doesn’t even know that he was Malcolm’. I’m like, ‘No, I know.'”

According to Muniz, the rumours really got started when he appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, and a piece on the show included a reflection on his “most memorable year.”

“They were like, ‘It’s 2001 because it’s when you were nominated for an Emmy and the Golden Globes. And they were like, ‘You need to talk all about it,'” he recalled. “But I go, ‘I don’t remember what I felt then’. So it was me kind of blowing off the fact that I can’t say that’s my favourite year because I can’t tell you what happened in 2001. You would have to tell me what happened in 2001.”

On the show, he said that his most memorable year is the present because he “learned to live in the moment.”

Finally, Muniz clarified, “I don’t really remember [my time as Malcolm] but I wasn’t saying I don’t remember everything.”