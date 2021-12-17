George Clooney’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview was crashed by a very familiar face Thursday.

The actor/director appeared on the show to talk about his new film “The Tender Bar” alongside child star Daniel Ranieri, 10.

At one point during the chat, Julia Roberts slid into the shot, wearing black sunglasses and not saying a word the whole time.

Kimmel proclaimed, “Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly,” adding: “I don’t know if you’re aware of this but the woman sitting next to you, there’s a woman sitting next to you.”

As the actress, who is currently in Australia with Clooney filming the upcoming movie “Ticket to Paradise”, slid back out of shot, Kimmel laughed: “Maybe I hallucinated that. It sure looked like Julia Roberts though.”

During the interview, Clooney said of young Daniel: “He showed up, never acted before, and did everything in one take,” insisting he showed everybody else up.

The 10-year-old spoke about how Kimmel previously managed to track him down after a video of him cursing about the lockdown went viral. This resulted in Clooney casting him in his latest flick.

Kimmel asked Daniel: “Who’s your favourite Batman, Ben Affleck or George Clooney?” to which he cheekily grinned and said: “Christian Bale.”

See more from the interview in the clip above.