Drew Barrymore had the cutest surprise for a huge fan on Thursday’s “Drew Barrymore Show”.

The host ended the latest episode of her talk show with her “Drewth or Dare” segment, inviting an audience member named Jen to the mic.

Jen explained how her friend Kelly was meant to come to the show with her and her other friend Victoria but couldn’t because she’s studying for finals.

“You’re literally her favourite celebrity,” Jen said, challenging Barrymore to a dare: “So I want to ask you if you’d mind FaceTiming her.”

A shocked Kelly said when answering the phone: “Wait, what?”

After asking Jen about schoolwork, the star said, “May I please send you a ticket to come to the show as soon as you’re done studying? We have an invitation and a ticket waiting for you.”

See Kelly’s reaction in the clip above.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.