Kelly LeBrock prefers the simple life.

In a new interview with Fox News, the star of ’80s hits like “Weird Science” and “The Woman in Red” talked about her decision to leave Hollywood more than 20 years ago.

READ MORE: Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview

The 61-year-old former model and actress stars in the new film “Tomorrow’s Today”, one of the few films she has appeared in since moving to Southern California to raise her three children after divorcing Steven Seagal in 1996.

“Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce was very much in the press. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors,” she explained.

“So I quit my career and moved to the wilderness where I lived with no television for 25 years. I did the best that I could as a single mom. I have three wonderful children,” she added. “I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children. Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and was done with it. I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody.”

Even today, LeBrock has seen the way social media has made it possible for even more people to become famous: “It’s gotten out of control. I don’t want a part of it. I don’t have a computer. I have internet but it’s bad service. And I like it that way. I’m very happy.”

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz Addresses Rumours That He Is Losing His Memory

Asked about what it’s been like to life out closer to nature and animals, LeBrock joked, “Well, there are animals in Hollywood too, they just wear clothes.”

She added, “I’m just more comfortable in the country. Always have been. I grew up in upstate New York on the Lake Champlain region. I’ve always had this inherent need to be on land with big, open spaces. I ride my horse, I’ve chased grizzlies up on the continental divide, I’ve been up and down the Grand Canyon. I grow my own vegetables. I’ve been out in the wild where I’ve run out of water and drank from puddles. I guess I’m kind of different, but I like it that way.”

LeBrock also talked about being a sex symbol in the ’80s.

“I didn’t mind it either way. It’s better than being ugly,” she joked. “Hello, let’s start right there. But you gotta be goofy, too. It’s absolute nonsense that after a certain age, you’re no longer allowed to be beautiful. You can be beautiful at any age. It’s up to us as women to feel beautiful and say, ‘I’m beautiful.'”

She continued, “The skin wrinkles and eventually we are left not with youth but our experiences. And that to me is more beautiful and sexy than some sweet young girl who doesn’t have much to say. We need to believe we’re beautiful. If you don’t believe it, how is someone else going to understand it?”