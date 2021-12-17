Scarlett Johansson made a virtual appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” while promoting her new film “Sing 2” and confirmed a rumour that she does a Cher impression.

“Yeah. I do a Cher impersonation. Yeah, I do. I do. I haven’t broken it out in a while. I don’t think I’ve broken it out since I got my tonsils removed,” she replied before singing a few bars of the singer’s hit “Believe”.

“No way, my God. Hey, that was it!” Fallon gushed, with Johansson conceding, “That’s not bad.”

Later in the interview, Johansson shared an anecdote about meeting “Judge Judy” star Judy Sheindlin in a restaurant.

“Oh my God, I was so starstruck,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Admitting she was “a little nervous”, Johansson feared the TV judge would shoo her away from her table and tell her, “I’m Judge Judy, leave me alone.”

However, Johansson confirmed, “She wasn’t like that. No, she was wonderful and I was so relieved that she was a very nice person… I think she was surprised that I was there and I was very geeked out. I mean, I grew up with ‘Judge Judy’.”

Not only did Johansson demonstrate her Cher impression, she also displayed her knack for impersonating random sounds when she competed against Fallon in the Mimic Challenge.