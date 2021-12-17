Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge are getting ready to reprise their roles as Elle Woods and Paulette Bonafonté in the upcoming “Legally Blonde 3”.

This year marked the film’s 20th anniversary and now Witherspoon and Coolidge have the “unique opportunity” to return to the world of the blonde girl who has it all. The two joined Backstage for an exclusive conversation where they teased the threequel.

Fans of the popular comedy-romance can agree with Coolidge when she said, “I’m dying to know” what to expect from the film’s comeback.

“You know, Reese is the keeper of the keys and she knows… I know so little of what’s happening with that so I can’t wait to hear what Reese has to say,” the actress said.

“I wish I could take a poll of everybody watching to say like, ‘What do you wanna see us do?'” Reese laughed as she commented on what the film has in store for Elle and Paulette. “I mean, just the idea of being anywhere with Jennifer would be the greatest.”

Witherspoon continued, “Visiting characters 20 years later to see what’s changed about them and what hasn’t… the movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships. It could be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it’s interesting to visit characters 20 years later.”

“Mindy Kaling’s writing it,” she added. “They’re in the process of it. It’s a lot of me and this lady,” “The Morning Show” actress said, pointing back and forth to Coolidge and herself. “That’s all I have to say.”

“Hey, Reese you know what’s really funny,” Coolidge said, “Sometimes I’ll be at the airport or somewhere and whatever people come up to me like, ‘Oh, we love “Legally Blonde”,’ and then they’ll always say to me, ‘And we were both Elle for Halloween…’ They’re always you for Halloween!” she said, pretending to be upset.

“What about Paulette!” Witherspoon exclaimed.

“What about Paulette,” Coolidge agreed.

If production stays on track, “Legally Blonde 3” will be released in theatres on May 20, 2022.