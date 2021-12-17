Zoe Lister-Jones has called Chris Noth “consistently sexually inappropriate” after two women accused him of sexual assault Thursday.

The actress shared a post on Instagram, in which she said a friend had asked her what she thought about Noth’s character Mr. Big being killed off on the “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That…”

She explained how she felt “relieved”: “He asked why and I told him I couldn’t separate the actor from the man and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice and to be honest, so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for many years and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

She then wrote: “In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”

Lister-Jones’ message included: “That same year I was a guest star on ‘Law and Order’ and it was his first episode returning as a detective after ‘SATC’.

“He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

READ MORE: Peloton Responds To Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations By Deleting All Traces Of His Viral Ad

Lister-Jones called her experiences “small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today but navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear,” finishing up her post by saying “F**k Mr. Big.”

Lister-Jones guest-starred on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” in 2005 in an episode called “Diamond Dogs”. She also had a role in “Law & Order: Trial by Jury” that year.

Noth has denied the accusations, with a source close to the actor telling ET Canada: “This is a desperate attempt to insert herself into the narrative. To also allege that Chris was drunk on the set of ‘Law & Order’ is entirely false as well.”

Her comments come after two women, Lily, now 31, and Zoe, now 40, who are using pseudonyms, approached The Hollywood Reporter with their sexual assault claims against the actor separately. They do not know each other.

While the claims were made months apart, they both say they were triggered by recent promotions of “And Just Like That…”

In a statement given to ET Canada, Noth responded to the allegations: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”