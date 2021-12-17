It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Dec. 10, 2021

Aaliyah ft. The Weeknd – “Poison”

It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve heard new music featuring the late Aaliyah. “Poison” features beloved Canadian talent the Weeknd. This R&B ballad sees the couple’s vocals intertwine over an infectious synth and percussion. With lyrics such as “No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared/Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again/Or until then we’ll stay as friends, oh, one day.” This song will leave feeling all the feels.

FINNEAS – “Only A Lifetime”

FINNEAS just dropped the most adorable music video title “Only A Lifetime”. The video features his family at the end — Billie and their parents — cuteness overload! The song is so relaxing that it’s the perfect track to play in the background as you have your morning coffee on a lovely Friday.

24kGoldn – “More Than Friends”

24KGoldn puts his spin on the iconic song “Just A Friend”. This is a great way to cap off a year that saw the multi-platinum artist have several smash hits, collaborations, and performances at festivals.

Omy De Oro, Nio Garcia and Jay Wheeler – “Mood Remix”

Omy de Oro’s new hit “Mood Remix” calls upon Nio Garcia and Jay Wheeler, two of the most recognized Latin artists of 2021, thanks to their worldwide hits “AM” and “La Curiosidad”, respectively. Omy’s songs have high consumption at an international level, a hit that shows off his vocal skills — it’s a bop!

Other noteworthy releases this week include The Beaches and Lights – “Let’s Go“, FKA Twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club“, Rebecca Black and Slayyter – “Read My Mind”, and Big Time Rush – “Call It Like I See It”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 21, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Charli XCX – Crash

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.