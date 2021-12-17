It’s been more than two decades since Bret Hart retired from professional wrestling, but could a return to the WWE be in the cards?

Speaking with fans ahead of his induction in Canada’s Walk of Fame, reported Wrestling Inc., the 64-year-old wrestler known as the Hitman revealed that he could be persuaded to re-enter the ring — but under some very specific circumstances.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves, Bruce Cockburn, Bret Hart Among 2021 Inductees Into Canada’s Walk Of Fame

“If there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something,” Hart said.

“I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely…”

While many wrestlers have become managers and commentators after retiring from the ring, Hart insisted he has no interest in going that route.

READ MORE: Bret Hart Releases Statement After Getting Attacked By A Fan During Hall Of Fame Speech

“Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager, and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it,” he explained. “I was a great wrestler. I don’t wanna be a referee either and I don’t wanna be a commentator because everything I say hurts. Sometimes I can be too honest.”

In fact, Hart admitted he doesn’t envision ever returning to any kind of regular role in the world of wrestling.

READ MORE: Bret Hart Receives Great News After Successful Prostate Cancer Surgery

“I have no time to do that,” Hart said. “I did my time on the road. I like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there or do, you know, anything sometimes to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that.”