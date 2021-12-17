Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett belted out some Cole Porter classics during their “MTV Unplugged Presents: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” special that aired Thursday.

The pair came together for one final televised performance, filming it in an intimate venue in New York City.

Gaga and Bennett performed a combination of stripped-back duets and solo songs from their six-time Grammy-nominated album Love For Sale.

Covers included “Night And Day”, “Love For Sale”, and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”.

The episode marks Gaga’s first appearance on the iconic “Unplugged” stage and Bennett’s second; his first “MTV Unplugged” aired in 1994.

Love For Sale is the iconic duo’s followup to their 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek.

It was revealed earlier this year that Bennett had been battling Alzheimer’s disease after being diagnosed in 2016.

Gaga recently told Stephen Colbert of the singer, “He is a remarkable human being, he served our country, he also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he used to sneak Duke Ellington into the back of hotels to play jazz music all night long.

“His commitment to civil rights, and to humanity, is something that he has taught me from a young age to take with me in all that I do. I love him very deeply.”