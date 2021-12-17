Thomas Rhett “thought a parent could use this [song] today.”

The country singer sang over his acoustic guitar about the joyous realities of parenting as one of his daughters continuously interrupted him and ultimately stealing the show.

Rhett shared the sweet video of the unreleased song on his Instagram page.

“It’s 5 a.m. and I’m tugging on the covers. You and me baby looking at each other like, whose turn is it this time? I guess it’s mine,” he sang, describing what seems to be a typical morning in the Rhett house.

After a few short lyrics into the song, Rhett smiled and laughed in the direction of his young daughter, possibly Ada James, 4, or Lennon Love, 22 months.

The famous girl dad who shares daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada, Lennon, and Lillie Carolina, one month, with wife Lauren Akins continued to sing the song.

“One needs a bottle, one needs a diaper, it’s a full-time job ain’t no 9 to 5er. Running on coffee and fumes, tornado in the living room,” the country star sang. “Days are long, go on and on, before you know it they’re up and gone. So tough it on out, let it all sink in, ’cause these times ain’t never coming back again.”

Although the song pokes fun at the exhausting job that is parenting, he proceeded to sing, “you might as well laugh” because before you know it “you’ll be handing them the keys to a Honda accord.”

In the touching song, Rhett wants his four little girls to know that “daddy’s gotcha,” continuing, “Better hold her while she lets me hold her.”

After Rhett and Akins recently welcomed Lillie, the newest addition to their family, in November, the country artist who is up for the Grammy Award for Best Country Song, already hinted that another baby could be in the works for the family of six.

During a Q&A session on Rhett’s Instagram Story, he was asked if the couple are “planning on having any more kids” to which he answered “Life Changes,” adding, “Probably! Haha.”