Anderson Cooper says he’s “bad at drinking” and proved just that when the CNN correspondent visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 16.

Cooper brought up last year’s “CNN’s New Year’s Eve”, during which Colbert joined the anchor for a shot to ring in the new year.

The talk show host apologized ahead of time for missing this year’s show as he was travelling.

“Does anyone believe that?” Cooper teased with a shake of his head. “I don’t believe that.”

To make up for missing the show, Colbert offered an alternative.

He asked, “Do you want to do a shot right now?”

With a look of regret on his face, Cooper agreed and the two downed two messy shots of tequila. Colbert even taught him how to do the shot with salt and lime wedges.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Anderson Cooper – Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS (C)2021

“As you know, I don’t drink,” The “60 Minutes” host said as Colbert reminded him of a show he had to do in two hours. “And I’m not very good at drinking.”

“Well, you’re a fast learner,” the “Late Show” host joked.