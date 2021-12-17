As a member of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, Bowen Yang has had the opportunity to meet numerous A-list stars.

During a Thursday night appearance on “The Tonight Show”, Yang revealed that one star encounter topped all others when Taylor Swift recently performed as musical guest.

“Big Swiftie,” Yang told “Tonight” host Jimmy Fallon. “I got to meet her at promos on Thursday… people at ‘SNL’ threw me a bone and said that ‘you can stand next to her.'”

L-R: Bowen Yang, musical guest Taylor Swift, host Jonathan Majors, and Aidy Bryant during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, November 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

That wasn’t Yang’s only encounter with Swift, telling Fallon how he waited patiently outside the singer’s dressing room after the show and waited for her to emerge.

“I was not sure whether or not to knock on her door,” Yang said. “Sometimes they say, like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’ She’s a hero. And she was lovely all week. But I was like, ‘After the show she’s probably riding high, she doesn’t want to talk to the riff-raff like me.’”

Eventually, he worked up the courage to knock on the door and made a request when she answered.

“I don’t normally do this, but can we please take a picture?” he told Swift, who immediately agreed, asking if he’d mind if “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink — the “star and muse” of her “All Too Well” short film — was in the photo as well.

“I was like, ‘Of course!’” Yang recalled.

When Fallon showed the pic on the air, a closer look revealed the huge star who offered to take the photo.

“And then, Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, was like, ‘I’ll do it!’” Yang explained.