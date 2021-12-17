The Duchess of Cambridge is making this Christmas a special one.

On Christmas Eve, the U.K.’s ITV will broadcast the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” concert, hosted by Kate Middleton, in support of her charities.

“I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey,” Middleton says in a preview of the TV special, which was filmed on Dec. 8.

The Christmas Carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at @wabbey will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on @ITV

The concert features performances by Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and Tom Walker, as well as a reading from Luke 2: 1-7 by Prince William.

“Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another,” Middleton wrote in the program for the concert, according to People. “And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

Over 1,000 guests attended the concert, including the entire Middleton family.