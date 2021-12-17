Click to share this via email

The minions are back in a “Despicable Me” origin story, with a teaser for “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” just released.

In the clip, a minion races across a highway on a tricycle — even performing a daring leap Evel Knievel would be proud of — all to the tune of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home”.

In the film a 12-year-old Gru journeys to become the world’s greatest supervillain in the 1970s.

The voice cast includes Steve Carell, Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo. Russell Brand, and Michelle Yeoh.

The movie was originally slated for release on Feb. 5, 2021.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is out in theatres July 1, 2022.