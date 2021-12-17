Katy Perry feels old, thanks to rising artists.

The 37-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer confessed to Out magazine that she feels “old” hearing new songs referencing lyrics from some of her greatest hits.

Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher, it seems, are both to blame. Rodrigo sings “Where’s my f**king teenage dream” (referencing 2010’s “Teenage Dream”) on her track “Brutal” and Fletcher incorporates “I Kissed A Girl” (2008) in her song “Girls Girls Girls”.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Reveals Why She’s Perpetually Late For Her Workouts

Perry was told that “a new generation of artists is inspired by her work,” and then asked how that makes her feel.

“Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I’m not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it’s coming all the way back around.”

“Things are nostalgic? What?” she remarked. “It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh! I used to listen to you when I was a kid’ and they’re, like, full-on adults with kids.”

"I was just writing about my own experience," @katyperry tells @cornbreadsays about her groundbreaking 2008 hit "I Kissed A Girl." https://t.co/pVxtGyMwVc pic.twitter.com/XK6rGbeTIK — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) December 16, 2021

Despite feeling a bit “mature”, Perry admitted that it’s “awesome” to see her work be reproduced.

“It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people,” she told the mag. “It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have that stamp.”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Dresses As A COVID-19 Vaccine For Halloween, Poses Next To ‘Dr. DILF’ Orlando Bloom

The pop star also shared her excitement for her Las Vegas residency, which kicks off Dec. 29, describing it as the “kookiest, most camp show” in Perry history.

“It’s just gonna be a feast for both the ears and the eyes and it is the most laughter I’ve had in a rehearsal setting ever in my life. My co-creators and collaborators and the dancers and the band, everybody’s just like, ‘This is the kookiest idea,’” Perry explained.