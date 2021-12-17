As 2021 draws to a close, former U.S. President Barack Obama is once again sharing his annual lists of the films, books and music that most captivated him during the past 12 months.

Sharing his list of fave books, Obama explained the underlying importance of these lists.

“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul,” he wrote, pointing out that “music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year.”

Among Obama’s favourite movies of the year are the Questlove-directed documentary “Summer of Soul”, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake and “Pig”, starring Nicolas Cage in a tour-de-force performance of a once-famous chef who embarks on a quest to retrieve his beloved truffle-sniffing pig after its kidnapping.

When it came to his favourite songs of 2021, Obama’s picks were characteristically eclectic, ranging from Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” to Jon Batiste’s “Freedom” to the Lil Nas X hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the Lizzo-Cardi B collab “Rumors”.