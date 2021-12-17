As 2021 draws to a close, former U.S. President Barack Obama is once again sharing his annual lists of the films, books and music that most captivated him during the past 12 months.

Sharing his list of fave books, Obama explained the underlying importance of these lists.

“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul,” he wrote, pointing out that “music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year.”

Over the next few days, I'll share my annual list of favorite books, music, and movies. Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year. I'll start by sharing some of my favorite books of 2021: pic.twitter.com/Ewo2sIc7WM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2021

Among Obama’s favourite movies of the year are the Questlove-directed documentary “Summer of Soul”, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake and “Pig”, starring Nicolas Cage in a tour-de-force performance of a once-famous chef who embarks on a quest to retrieve his beloved truffle-sniffing pig after its kidnapping.

Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/peFGiaTvby — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 16, 2021

When it came to his favourite songs of 2021, Obama’s picks were characteristically eclectic, ranging from Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” to Jon Batiste’s “Freedom” to the Lil Nas X hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the Lizzo-Cardi B collab “Rumors”.