Michael Bublé wants everyone to know Howie Mandel is a “stand-up” guy.

The singer spoke virtually with Mandel, who was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres as a guest host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday.

While on the show, Bublé couldn’t help but praise his fellow Canadian for being a great guy.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Joins Street Journalist Adam Glyn For A Show-Stopping Performance Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’

“When we did [“America’s Got Talent”], I told you I had someone in my family who was dealing with mental health issues and you said you would help in any way you could,” he recounted. “People always say this stuff, when you meet people in the business, ‘Yeah yeah, call me’, but the difference was you actually did something. You actually would call her and check in.”

The interactions made a lasting impression on the Grammy winner who now holds the “AGT” host in high regard.

Howie Mandell and Michael Buble – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Howie Mandell and Michael Bublé – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“It’s funny. I was talking to a friend of mine the other day and I said I would do anything for you, man,” he admitted. “You make a lot of jokes, you’re a comedian, but if people knew you were really that stand-up – who you really were – if they understood that, they would love you even more than they do now, so thank you.”

READ MORE: Michael Buble Talks New Holiday Special, Joining TikTok During ‘Tonight Show’ Visit

Bublé also spoke of his 8-year-old son Noah’s condition, who is now in remission from cancer.

“You know, whatever book you read, if you do or don’t believe, all those prayers that you people gave to our family – you have no idea how that lifted us in times that were unimaginable,” the singer shared. “I know other families have had to go through stuff like that, but thank god everything’s good and it’s given us great perspective on life.”