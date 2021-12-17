Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian looked a far cry from her usual glamorous self in her and daughter North’s latest TikTok.

The duo posted a clip of themselves trying out special effects makeup on their joint account on the social media site.

They played footage of themselves removing the prosthetics and makeup in reverse, so the vid started with them both having bare faces.

Kardashian and her eldest child covered themselves in red and black makeup and bizarre special effects makeup around the bottom half of their faces.

North also shared other clips in the same makeup.

The pair’s latest clip comes after North got told off for going live on TikTok without her mom’s permission, showing her in bed in her pyjamas looking at her phone.

The youngster burst into Kardashian’s bedroom and shouted: “Mom, I’m live!”

The reality TV star insisted, “No stop, you’re not allowed to!”

North replied, “Ok, bye,” before turning the camera away from the bed.

Kardashian could be heard saying, “North! Come on. Is she really live?” before a woman’s voice responded, “I don’t know.”