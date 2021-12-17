Imagine shopping for booze and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively show up.

That actually happened for shoppers at a Total Wine in Maryland.

They shocked at the store when they made a surprise appearance in Laurel. The Total Wine location was glorified with the first display of Lively’s latest Betty Buzz mixers. The actress was joined by Reynolds as they checked out the display and met the lucky team candidates of the appointed store, who called their special visitors “Best. Secret. Santa. Gift. EVER!!”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Says Blake Lively Had No Idea He Was Friends With Matt Damon When They First Met

The alcohol retailer documented the experience online, sharing photos to both its national Instagram account and its local store page because it’s not every day that two big celebs walk through your doors.

Total Wine pointed out that “Ryan took the opportunity to stop by and do some gratuitous photo ops with his @aviationgin display cutout as well. Seemed pretty on-brand for him.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin And Virgin Voyages Founder Sir Richard Branson Announce A Spirit-Quenching Cruise Collaboration

As for Betty Buzz, the premium drink mixers were founded by Blake and are described as “sparkling non-alcoholic mixers crafted for your favourite spirits but tasty enough to fly solo.”