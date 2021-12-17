“Euphoria” is calling to Tom Holland.

In an new video interview for IMDb, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, along with co-star and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, sit down to answer a bunch of fan questions.

READ MORE: Zendaya Shares Heartwarming Message For Tom Holland Ahead Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Release

Holland reveals that he desperately wants to make a cameo appearance on Zendaya’s hit HBO series.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit ‘Euphoria’ 30 times this season,” he says.

“I know! Let me talk to some people,” Zendaya says. “HBO! Let’s get them on the phone.”

One fan also asks the two of them to figure out which Hogwarts house their “Spider-Man” characters would be sorted into in the Harry Potter universe.

“I think Peter would be in Hufflepuff,” Holland says. “Slytherin all day long for MJ.”

“No!” Zendaya responds. “Just because someone is honest and upfront doesn’t mean they’re Slytherin. I think she’s Ravenclaw.”

Holland agrees, “Yeah, Ravenclaw isn’t a bad one.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Wants To ‘Take A Break’ From Acting To Start A Family: ‘I Can’t Wait To Be A Dad’

On the subject of cooking, Holland claims, “I’m a really good cook!!”

“I’ve never had one of your dishes that is so fancy and special,” Zendaya answers back.

“I specialize in meat dishes and you’re vegetarian,” Holland tries to explain, to which Zendaya says, “You’re doing a lot of talk and I have yet to taste it… so…”