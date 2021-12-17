The “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament has revealed its first-ever champion.

Sam Buttrey, an Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., became the first winner Friday, claiming the $100,000 grand prize.

Ed Hashima, a Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, Calif., came in second place, earning $50,000, while Alisa Hove, a Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, N.C., nabbed the third spot, taking home $25,000.

“Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament. Credit: ABC

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Stays With Hosts Bialik, Jennings For The Season

“This has been the greatest time, and to come out ahead of all these other great players is something I’ll remember forever,” said Buttrey. “The group was uniformly so smart, charming, and warm, and there’s been a real feeling of camaraderie from the very beginning.”

“Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament. Credit: ABC — ABC

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions’ Welcomes First-Ever Transgender Contestant

Buttrey has now earned himself a spot in the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

Recent super-streakers Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and current 13-game champion Amy Schneider will also be returning to the “Jeopardy!” stage.

“I know there are some strong players, but I want to go up against them,” Buttrey said. “I would like to play against Matt Amodio, he’s a strong player and I’d like to see how I can do.”