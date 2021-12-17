Romance is hitting a snag.

On Friday, Prime Video Canada debuted a unique, meme-based first look at the upcoming rom-com “I Want You Back”, starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day.

Photo: Amazon Studios

The images feature the popular meme template of How It Started vs. How It’s Going. In the first meme, Day is seen kissing co-star Gina Rodriguez, only to see him drunkenly crying in front of a photo of her on his fridge in the next.

Photo: Amazon Studios

In the second meme, Slate is embraced on the grass by co-star Scott Eastwood, while the next image has her alone in bed, depressed next to a splayed out hoodie.

“Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Rodriguez) and Noah (Eastwood), on the same weekend,” the official description reads. “As the saying goes, ‘misery loves company,’ but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).”

“Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.”

Directed by Jason Orley and written by Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger, the film also stars Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.

“I Want You Back” premieres Feb. 11 on Prime Video Canada.