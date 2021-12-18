Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their first baby together.

According to TMZ, Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24 in Los Angeles.

Mulaney and Munn first sparked dating rumours in May after news of the actor’s divorce from wife of six years Anna Marie Tendler was revealed.

ET Canada has contacted Munn and Mulaney’s reps for comment.

It’s no surprise Munn wasn’t in a hurry to announce her baby news with the world, as she’s been open about wanting to keep her private life on the down low.

She said on “The Jess Cagle Show” last month that it was tough when her pregnancy news broke before she was ready to tell everyone.

“I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it,” Munn said. “Since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, [one at] three months, two at four months and one at five, six months.”

“I also have an autoimmune disorder and I’m 41,” she continued. “There are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant. There’s a lot of fear. You want to do everything you can to protect your baby.”

While Munn said that she does “understand the interest” in celebrities’ pregnancies, even admitting that she’s “super interested when people are pregnant,” it was different when she became pregnant.

“When it’s happening to you, and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or [you’re thinking], ‘What if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby? Then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this,’ the stress of that just compounded everything,” Munn explained. “That was what was more difficult for me.”