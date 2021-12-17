The new queen of TikTok has arrived. On Thursday, a verified account for Beyoncé appeared on the platform, and Sony Music confirmed the account indeed belongs to the 40-year-old superstar.

Sony Music U tweeted on Thursday night, “New queen of TikTok has arrived @Beyonce.” As of press time, she’s already racked up almost 200,000 followers despite having yet to post. Her bio is currently blank and she isn’t following any other user.

Beyoncé already has official Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Beyoncé has on occasion shared intimate snapshots of her life on Instagram, including a look at her husband JAY-Z’s 52nd birthday celebration earlier this month. The singer wore a show-stopping silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit, while the rapper wore a black bomber jacket. For more on the celebration, watch the video below.

