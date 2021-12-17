Kristin Davis very nearly booked an iconic role on a different ’90s TV show.
Or in her words, not “quite close,” as she recalled her audition on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday.
The actress revealed that she went to read for the role of Monica on “Friends” in an audition with thousands of other women.
“I don’t think that we can say quite close, okay,” Davis said. “I think I was one of like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica and Courteney Cox got her,” she said.
In fact, Davis said she was actually friends with Cox at the time.
“Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out,” she continued. “The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor-waitresses types and we would hang out after class. One day, Courteney was like, ‘Hey, guys. Do you want to come car shopping with me? We were like, ‘Wow, car shopping!’”
“Apparently the shopping trip coincided with the recording of the pilot episode.”
Davis added, “[Courteney] said, ‘I did this pilot, I’m feeling really good about it. I think I’m going to buy a Porsche.’ We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ It was ‘Friends’, and it did go very well.”
While the “And Just Like That…” actress didn’t reveal how far she got in the audition process, she did manage to book a guest starring role on the show’s 10 season run.
In 2000, Davis played a woman named Erin who briefly dated Joey.
The star recounted the experience on “Today” in 2019, saying she lost sleep over the experience, People reports.
“I remember, like, ‘Will I set that joke up okay? Will Matt [LeBlanc] be happy? Will I just go blank?'” she said.
The star went on to book the iconic role of Charlotte in “Sex and the City” which she reprises in the new revival series “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max.