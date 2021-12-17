Say goodbye to 2021 with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart.

The duo will host the brand new year-end TV special “2021 and Done with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart”, premiering Dec. 28 on the American streaming service Peacock, Deadline reported.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Attempts To Tell Cheap Wines From The Expensive Ones, ‘Why Are We Drinking This?’

The 75-minute special will be “an edgy, insightful and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the s**t show that was 2020.”

Snoop and Hart previously got together for the summer special “Olympic Highlights”, and will be back behind the same desk for the new special.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Humours Twitter As He Mispronounces Multiple 2022 Golden Globe Nominees

“2021 and Done” will see the pair giving their takes on the biggest stories of the year, including everything from politics and sports to pop culture and social media.

Special guests will include Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan.