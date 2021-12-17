Tracy Moore is sharing her thoughts on a series of body-shaming Instagram comments she’s received that range from insensitive to borderline rude.

In an Instagram post she shared earlier this week, the “Cityline” host posted some of the comments she’s received, which range from viewers asking for the weight-loss tips that led her to “look amazing” to others wondering if she’s expecting a baby.

“Did you get whiplash reading this carousel?” Moore wrote in the caption.

“Tracy why are you fat? Tracy why are you thin? Your body has changed Tracy and we demand answers,” she continued.

“I understand you may feel you deserve answers on why my body looks the way it does because I’m public facing. But big or small – it’s MY body and it actually doesn’t owe anyone anything,” Moore added.

‘With that said I want you to take a moment and ask yourself —-> how does the appearance of another woman’s body make you feel? Be honest. Do you feel ownership. Jealousy. Disgust. Repulsion. Desire. Contentment. Motivation. Inspiration. Now take those feelings and sit down and process them. Not at a keyboard, but internally. That’s where our work about bodies needs to happen. In our own brains,” she wrote.

“I love that you love my body but honestly the only thing that counts is that I love my body. And I do love this body regardless of its outward appearance. I hope you also love yours,” she concluded.

Moore addressed her post in a statement to ET Canada, explaining that her goal is to educate.

“The call outs I post are never about garnering sympathy,” said Moore.

“What I’d love is for followers to check themselves before they type out vitriol (well-intentioned or not) and think about why the urge to write it exists,” she added. “Self-awareness is a lifelong lesson so, the sooner we start, the quicker we stop populating the world with hate/shame/judgement. We’ll continue to help viewers latch on to this inner work on ‘Cityline’ in 2022.”