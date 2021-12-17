On a scale of one to 10, singer Darlene Love’s bright festive spirit dropped down a few notches after her annual holiday tradition was cancelled.

“It’s not like Christmas at all” without Love singing the words “Deck The Halls.”

Each year, the singer performs her holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on “The View”, since 2015. The TV tradition originally began on David Letterman’s late night shows many years prior and Love took the Christmas song with her, wherever she went.

But today, New York’s COVID outbreak played Mr. Grinch on a guitarist in her band.

On Friday’s pre-taped episode of “The View”, Love made a virtual appearance from her home to announce that her guitarist tested positive for the virus and is now in quarantine, cancelling out a few holiday shows, including the show where “all the fun [she] had last year” took place, on “The View”.

Love told the daytime talk show that ever since her 2014 farewell performance on “Late Night”, when Letterman retired, she “found a home” with “The View” to carry on her famous Christmas song tradition. “I will be with you next year,” Love, 80, promised.

Till then, we’ll be watching last year’s performance, when “not even a pandemic” kept her “from singing this song”: