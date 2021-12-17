Click to share this via email

Patrick Schwarzenegger is rocking a new look, but he’s worried not everyone will like it.

The actor shared his new hair in a post on Instagram, and jokingly captioned the post: “Moms gonna kill me”.

Patrick combs through his newly bleached blond locks in the video.

The actor is son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, who actually disproved his assumption with a comment: “You look great with any hair colour ❤️”.

While his mom might approve, his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote: “Not unless I get my hands on you first.”

Other famous friends seemed to dig the new ‘do with actor Alex Pettyfer adding, “Love it 🙌🏻”.