The Jonas Brothers may break the internet after hopping on the viral “Bing Bong” TikTok trend with U.S. President Joe Biden.

They got the President of the United States to do the latest trend that’s been taking over the video platform.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are seen at the White House mixing their own sound bites with the viral voiceover in what appears to be a subtle hint about getting vaccinated, as the new Omicron variant continues to spread.

The viral video that asks the question, “what do you want to tell Joe By-ron right now?” actually features the U.S. president at the end. The video has been live on the platform for just one hour and already has over two million views.

See the video below.