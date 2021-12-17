Click to share this via email

Elizabeth Debicki Looks The Spitting Image Of Princess Diana As She Films Iconic Scenes For 'The Crown' Alongside Dominic West As Prince Charles.

Season five of “The Crown” has hit a bump in the road.

The Netflix show has stopped filming for the time being after a COVID-19 outbreak on set.

According to the Daily Mail, eight crew members have tested positive and are now quarantining.

“The Crown’ finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others’ safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones,” a spokesperson told ET Canada.

Production is expected to restart in January.

Last week stars Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard, who will play Tony Blair and wife Cherie, were spotted filming.

Season five of the award winning show will take place in the 1990s with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.